Conor McGregor due in New York court over April attack

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is due in court in Brooklyn on Thursday in connection with an April 5th incident in New York which left two of his rival UFC fighters injured.

Mr Mc Gregor is scheduled to appear at the Brooklyn Criminal Court. Fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) who was also arrested over the incident is also expected to attend.

Mr McGregor tweeted a picture of himself and Cowley about to board a plane in Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening.

The two men were arrested after the incident on April 5th and appeared in court the following day after spending the night in jail.

Footage of the incident was captured on mobile phones and widely shared on social media.

The footage showed Mr McGregor attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters after a media event at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. Two UFC fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured by flying glass during the attack and were forced to pull out of a UFC 223 event the following weekend.

The Crumlin-born fighter was named as the fourth wealthiest athlete in the world by Forbes Magazine earlier this month, jumping twenty places from the previous year, thanks in part to his high-profile fight with Floyd Mayweather last year. Forbes estimated Mr McGregor’s earnings at $99 million.

While a jail sentence is possible, it is more likely that Mr McGregor’s legal team will try to strike a plea bargain.

Any conviction could affect the 29 year-old’s ability to travel to the United States, where he regularly works.

The twenty-nine year old was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief at the court hearing on April 6th.

He was released on bail of $50,000, and permitted to leave the United States. Mr Cowley’s bail was set at $25,000.

Mr McGregor’s attorney told the court during the initial hearing that his client was not a flight risk.

“He’s the most visible face on the planet and he has no criminal record... the bail package is completely appropriate.”