Confidence in Nkencho shooting investigation ‘needs to be restored’

Confidence in the investigation into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí needs to be “restored”, according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL).

Mr Nkencho (27) was shot dead in the front garden of his home in Dublin 15 last month after a dispute during which he was armed with a knife. He was shot a number of times after he appeared to lunge at gardaí with the weapon.

The council said the “pain and anger in the African-Irish community in Ireland has been palpable since the killing” and Ireland “cannot ignore the international resonances of a police shooting of a black man”.

Furthermore, Ireland was “not immune to allegations of racial discrimination in policing”, it said.

ICCL said it was “particularly worrying” the Nkencho family had “yet to be interviewed” by the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), the independent body investigating the shooting. Some family members were in the family home when Mr Nkencho was shot.

The council said possible racial or ethnic bias within the Garda needed to be examined in the context of both the shooting of Mr Nkencho and across the force generally.

The ICCL said it had written to Gsoc to inform it of its obligations under international law “to fully investigate the killing of George Nkencho by gardaí”. This included “the need to fully investigate the possibility of racial bias, and to include and update Nkencho’s family at all stages of the investigation”.

Doireann Ansbro, the ICCL’s head of legal and policy, called on Gsoc to “interview the Nkencho family as soon as possible in order to restore confidence that the investigation will be thorough”.

She continued: “We’ve also called on them to take into account all of the gardaí’s human rights obligations including the prohibition on discrimination. We think there is a need to ensure they investigate potential bias - both explicit and implicit.

“In order to really examine this, it may be necessary for Gsoc to recommend a wider systemic inquiry following the current one. This could include, for example, whether gardaí receive adequate training on bias, as well as an investigation into the policing of minority communities,” she said.

Comment was awaited from Gsoc following the comments of ICCL.

The ICCL said when the State used lethal force against a person and an investigation started there was an obligation to include the family “at all stages of the process”. It was also essential the investigation was conducted “as promptly as possible in order to ensure the confidence of the community involved”. If Gsoc did not fulfill its human rights obligations “another form of inquiry will likely be necessary”, the council said.

Mr Nkencho (27) was shot dead by the Garda Armed Support Unit outside the family home on December 30th after he had allegedly assaulted a shop worker in a nearby supermarket. Gardaí were called after that earlier incident and a confrontation between Mr Nkencho and gardaí continued over a distance.

It continued through a housing estate and towards the Nkencho family home during which gardaí said pepper spray and Tasers were deployed in a bid to subdue him.

Mr Nkencho was armed with a kitchen knife and had, his family has said, been suffering from mental health issues in the preceding months. A video of the shooting – recorded from a distance and of poor quality – appeared to show him lunging at uniform gardaí.