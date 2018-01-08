Competing forces: How McCabe affair became a saga
As the Charleton tribunal begins, Colm Keena recaps on extraordinary events
Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe on the first day of the Charleton tribunal at Dublin Castle in June 2017. Photograph: Alan Betson
“On August 5th, 2007, shortly after 3pm, three men entered Cafolla’s restaurant in Bailieborough, Co Cavan, and ordered food. One of the men emptied the contents of a vinegar bottle and replaced it with urine. Having eaten the meal, the men left the premises. The incident was captured on CCTV.”