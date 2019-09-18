Commissioner rejects Ross claims on Stepaside Garda station

The Garda Commissioner has rejected claims by Minister for Transport Shane Ross that Dublin’s Stepaside Garda station will be open full-time to the public.

Mr Ross, a local TD, has campaigned to have the station re-opened after it was closed with others around the Republic as a result of austerity and recession.

In recent days Mr Ross sent public statements to constituents stating the station would be a round-the-clock operation when it reopened in coming months.

However, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the public desk at the station would not be opened on a 24-7 basis. Instead, some of the Garda’s roads policing function would effectively be moved into the station as a base.

Under that function, roads policing personnel would use the station and would “come and go” from it in vehicles on a full time basis.

However, Mr Harris told a hearing of joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice on Wednsday that it would not be 24-7 in its capacity as a police station. The front desk, he said, would not be open on a 24-7 basis.

Mr Ross had in recent days described as “erroneous”, reports stating the station would not re-open on a full time basis.

“I have today received good news from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. He informed me that gardaí­ based in Stepaside will be operating 24-7, once the station is reopened,” Mr Ross said. He made those remarks in social media posts and in emails to constituents.

However, Mr Harris has now said the station would not operate as a local police service with a front desk on a 24-7 basis. He was responding to questions from Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers.

Overtime pay

Mr Harris said while there would be activity at the station round the clock, seven days per week, that was because some of the roads policing function would be based there and Garda members involved in roads policing could come and go from the station at any hour.

He said he had directed that that should happen on a 24-7 basis, but that there would not be a public facility 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

On the issue of Garda overtime, Mr Harris said about 20 per cent of the budget was now being used to pay gardaí overtime for the 15 minute briefing they received before their shifts.

That payment was part of a pay deal negotiated three years ago that stopped Garda members withdrawing their services – a strike in all but name – over four 24-hour periods.

A further estimated 25 per cent of the overtime budget was being used to fund “ancillary services” such as gardai attending courts and providing escorts for prisoners.

Mr Harris told the committee he envisaged these tasks would be taken on by other agencies – for example, the Courts Service and Irish Prison Service – in the years ahead.

He added negotiations were continuing with Government around meeting the policing costs of the visits of the US president Donald Trump and US vice president Mike Pence in recent months.