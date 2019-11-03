Cocaine worth €44,000 seized during searches in Co Mayo

Cocaine worth €44,000 has been seized during two Garda searches in Co Mayo.

The searches were carried out at two houses in the Westport area on Friday and Saturday by gardaí from the Mayo Drugs Unit and Westport Garda station, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

During the first search, gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated value of €42,000, as well as mixing agent and a quantity of MDMA worth an estimated €100.

In the second search, cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000, herbal cannabis worth €2,500 and mixing agent were found.

A man aged 21 and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on foot of the operations on suspicion of offences under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. They were taken to Westport Garda station but have since been released without charge. Files are to be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.