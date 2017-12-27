Cocaine worth €3,000 found at Rathmines barracks

Gardaí and the Defence Forces Military Police Corps are investigating the discovery of a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, at Cathal Brugha Barracks, in Rathmines, Dublin.

The drugs were found and seized by military police in a communal bathroom in the living quarters at the barracks at about 1.30pm on December 22nd and brought to Rathmines Garda station.

Initial investigations indicate the drugs are cocaine with an estimated street value of €3,000.

The Defence Forces carries out compulsory random drug testing of personnel. However, it is understood the seizure is not the result of a positive drug test, but follows information received by the Defence Forces.

The military police and the Garda are carrying out separate investigations into the seizure. No arrests have yet been made.