Cocaine worth €2.5m found in horsebox that came off ferry in Rosslare

Customs officers seized over 35kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than €2.5 million, attempted to be smuggled through Rosslare Port in a horsebox.

The bust by customs officials was made with the assistance of a sniffer dog named Timba, after Revenue officials stopped to search an Irish registered horsebox.

The horsebox was transporting eight horses, which had come off a ferry travelling from Cherbourg, France.

An Irish man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí at the scene following the seizure of the drugs.

The man is currently being detained for questioning at Wexford Garda Station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.