Cocaine valued at €12m found in Cork in one of Republic’s biggest recent drug seizures

Gardaí and Revenue customs officers have made one of the biggest drug seizures in the Republic for years after cocaine valued at €12.04 million was discovered in Co Cork on Thursday.

The Irish Times understands the drugs seized on Thursday arrived in the Republic in freight that originated in South America.

The drugs were discovered in Ringaskiddy port, Co Cork, after an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with customs officers.

The find continues a recent trend of multi-million-euro cash and drug finds by the Garda. The drug trade has proven resilient despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the night-time economy.

Gardaí and customs officials believe the consignment to be 172kg of cocaine.

It’s understood that the drugs were found in a refrigerated 40ft container carrying fruit on a freighter which arrived in Ringaskiddy on Wednesday at about noon.

Local crime officers from Cork have been dispatched to Ringaskiddy to preserve the scene and to carry out forensic examination of the drugs for fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about the intelligence-led operation, but it’s understood no arrests have been made so far in relation to the seizure.

Organised crime

In a statement following the seizure, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is the force’s head of efforts against organised and serious crime, said: “The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity.”

Commenting on the seizure, Mick Gilligan, director of customs drug law enforcement, said: “Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction . . . is a priority for Revenue.

“Today, Revenue’s customs service deployed the full suite of our specialist search resources to control this vessel . . . including our container X-ray scanner, drug dog detection teams, container inspection teams and deep rummage officers from our customs national maritime service. Today’s seizure of cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime.”