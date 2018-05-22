Claim Martin Callinan called Maurice McCabe an abuser ‘crazy’

Former Garda commisisoner Martin Callinan has described an allegation made against him by Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness as “crazy”.

Mr McGuinness previously told the Charleton Tribunal, which is examining an alleged smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe, that Mr Callinan told him the sergeant had sexually abused his own family.

Mr Callinan told the tribunal on Tuesday that he never made any such comment during a meeting at Newlands Cross, Dublin in January 2014.

He questioned the veracity of a note of the conversation provided to the tribunal by Mr McGuinness, who has said he took the note soon after leaving the meeting in the car park.

Mr Callinan said he found it “disconcerting” that Mr McGuinness met Sgt McCabe and former Garda press office head Supt David Taylor before making his statement to the tribunal. However, he was not saying Sgt McCabe had put the TD up to telling “lies” to the tribunal.

The former commissioner asked why Mr McGuinness did not report the alleged conversation at the time to the then taoiseach, government or the O’Higgins Commission, which was established to investigate matters linked to Sgt McCabe and his whistleblowing.

“He very definitely had a duty to bring this to the attention of the government,” Mr Callinan told Michael McDowell SC, for Sgt McCabe.

“This is the commissioner of An Garda Síochána making that type of very serious complaint and he decides to sit on his hands,” he said. “It is beyond my comprehension.”

Sgt Maurice McCabe arriving at the Charleton Tribunal at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

‘Vindictiveness’

He said the alleged comment would have been relevant to the work of the O’Higgins Commission as it would have indicated a level of “vindictiveness” against Sgt McCabe.

Mr McDowell said that four people who could not possibly have colluded together, had given evidence of separate conversations in which they said Mr Callinan had “very seriously attacked” the character of Sgt McCabe.

“How could that happen?” Mr McDowell asked.

Mr Callinan said the conversations did not involve the comments it was being alleged he made. Three of the disputed conversations took place in Leinster House on January 23rd, 2014, the day before the meeting in the car park.

A further disputed conversation, with RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher Hayes, took in December 2013.

Mr Callinan asked why no-one “came out of the trap” in relation to these alleged comments until Mr McGuinness spoke in the áin May 2016.

Mr McDowell said that the people concerned may have thought the comments were so untrue they did not want to add to the damage to Sgt McCabe.

The disputed conversations were with Mr McGuinness, Mr Boucher Hayes, the Comptroller & Auditor General Seamus McCarthy, and Fine Gael TD John Deasy.

Mr Callinan is continuing his evidence.