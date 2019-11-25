Ciara Glennon murder: Australian court hears detail of day she died

An Irishwoman killed in Australia back in 1997 ignored a warning not to accept a lift from a stranger the night she was murdered, a Western Australia court has heard.

One of Australia’s biggest-ever murder trials began in a Western Australia Supreme Court on Monday, with Bradley Robert Edwards accused of the murder of Ciara Glennon (27) from the upmarket suburb of Claremont on March 14th, 1997.

Ms Glennon, who family are originally from Wesport in Co Mayo, was out with friends celebrating St Patrick’s Day when she disappeared.

In her opening address to the court, State Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo outlined in detail the last day of Ms Glennon’s life before her body was dumped in bushland, 50 kilometres north of Perth.

Ms Barbagallo went through 12 instances where witnesses claim they saw a lone woman matching Ciara’s description walking near the Continental Hotel after she left to catch a taxi.

Three men, who the state has dubbed the “Burger Boys”, were the last to see Ms Glennon as she walked towards her home in Mosman Park.

One of the men who spotted Ms Glennon walking down, yelled to her, “you’re crazy to hitch-hike”.

It was the last known sighting of Ms Glennon.

More to follow.