Children find loaded handgun in Dublin park

A group of children discovered a loaded handgun in a public park in Dublin on Thursday evening, garda sources have confirmed.

However, it is believed they did not pick up the Glock weapon but instead informed an adult who in turn phoned gardai.

A garda Armed Support Unit (ASU) on a routine patrol responded immediately and attended the scene of the discovery, quickly making the weapon safe.

It was discovered in a park area near Casltecurragh Park in Mulhuddart, West Dublin at about 5pm.

Sources said the group of children most likely came across it accidentally when out playing but appeared to have the sense not to touch it.

Gardai are now investigating the incident. The weapon - a make of gun common in the criminal underworld - has been sent for forensic examination.