Child fatally stabbed, two others seriously injured at Larne house

Police in Northern Ireland were on Monday night investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler who was stabbed at home in Co Antrim.

A baby, who is understood to be around eight months old, and the children’s mother, who is in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and are being treated in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the investigation was at an early stage, but it was being treated as a domestic incident. “Police are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.”

Details are still emerging, and it had yet to be confirmed on Monday night how old the deceased toddler was, or if the child was a boy or a girl.

The emergency services were called to the family home in a rural area outside Larne at about 10.30am on Monday morning. Neighbours said they first realised something had happened when they heard the police helicopter above.

There was a significant police presence at the property near the hamlet of Magheramorne throughout the day. Police remained at the farmhouse, which overlooks Belfast Lough, on Monday evening, and the road to and from the property remained cordoned off and blocked by police vehicles.

Earlier, forensic experts in white boiler suits were seen removing items from the property.

Neighbours spoke of their shock that such a tragedy had happened in a quiet, rural area.

They said the family had moved into the area in recent months.

Neighbour Rhonda Kernohan described how she heard “the sirens and the helicopter. The air ambulance came and it landed up at the back of the farm.

“We thought it was a farm accident but when we looked out there was a lot of shouting and a lot of police, a lot of ambulances about.”

Another neighbour said it was “very sad” and people locally felt “absolutely awful”.

The UUP MLA John Stewart said it had been “tragic and heartbreaking” to learn of the toddler’s death.

“A second child remains in the Royal Victoria Hospital and I pray they pull through,” he said.

“This incident has naturally rocked the quiet, close-knit local community and details of what happened are still emerging.

“My thoughts are with all those involved as they struggle to deal with this awful news and also with all the emergency services who responded to this terrible event.”

The DUP MLA Gordon Lyons told the BBC it “absolutely awful when you hear of anybody suffering in this kind of way but when young children are involved it is particularly horrific.

“My thoughts and prayers and the thoughts and prayers of everybody across east Antrim will be with the family.” – Additional reporting: PA