Child dies, woman and baby injured at Larne house

A toddler has died and a baby and their mother have sustained serious injuries at a house in Northern Ireland.

A woman aged in her 30s and the baby are receiving treatment in hospital, police said.

Detectives are not seeking anybody else in connection with the death at the rural farmhouse some miles outside the Co Antrim town of Larne.

Police at the house just outside Larne in Co Antrim. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said: “Police can confirm that an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child in the Larne area today.

“A woman in her 30s and a baby are currently receiving hospital treatment for injuries.

“The investigation is at an early stage and police are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.”

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property at Bankhall Road throughout Monday.

Neighbours heard a helicopter and saw police and ambulances on Monday morning.

A laneway to the property has been sealed off by officers and forensics experts are gathering evidence.

Neighbour Rhonda Kernohan said: “I heard the sirens and the helicopter, the air ambulance, came and it landed up at the back of the farm.

“We thought it was a farm accident but when we looked out there was a lot of shouting and a lot of police, a lot of ambulances about.”

She added: “This is a quiet, rural, peaceful area.”

Another neighbour said the woman who lived at the house was a “youngish girl”.

They added: “It was very sad. We are feeling absolutely awful, so sad it is terrible.

“The shock of it, when it happens nearly on your doorstep.” – PA