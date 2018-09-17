Charlie Flanagan supports law against photographing gardaí

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has indicated he would be favour of laws banning the photographing or filming of on-duty gardaí.

Mr Flanagan was speaking about alleged online threats made against a garda who was policing the removal of housing protesters from a property in north inner city Dublin last week.

The garda was identified using facial recognition software, even though he was wearing a face mask. His identity was published on social media and threats against his life were allegedly made in the comments underneath.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has since condemned the alleged threats while also stating gardaí should not have been wearing face coverings at the scene.

Asked on RTE Radio 1 if he was in favour of proposals for laws against filming or photographing gardaí, Mr Flanagan said that he is.

“I acknowledge the fact that gardaí need to show identification,” he told Sean O’Rourke. “I too was somewhat concerned at the images of balaclavas on the streets of Dublin. These were disturbing.

“In fact the resonance of that particular clothing goes right back to a dark period in our history I didn’t like to see it. However I understand there are circumstances in which the gardaí for their own protection need to have fire-retardant masks as part of their uniform. I’m sure commissioner will ensure proper protocols are observed in the future.”

He said proposals for a law against filming gardaí are “something that can be favourably looked at.”

Last year the Association for Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) called for a law against filming gardaí. It said gardaí were being videoed, sometimes for hours, while being taunted in the hope it would provoke a reaction.

It also said videos were being selectively edited and posted online to show gardaí in a bad light.