Charleton tribunal hears Dave Taylor blamed Nóirín O’Sullivan for his arrest and suspension

The former head of the Garda Press Office had an “animus” towards the former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and was aggrieved that he was not promoted when he was moved to new duties, the Charleton tribunal has heard.

Supt Dave Taylor, who was moved to the traffic division and was later suspended on reduced pay while the subject of a criminal inquiry, made allegations against Ms O’Sullivan in a protected disclosure in September 2016 that are the main focus of the tribunal.

Journalist with the Irish Examiner Mick Clifford, who met with Supt Taylor in the weeks before the officer made the protected disclosure, told the tribunal today that Supt Taylor claimed that Ms O’Sullivan was the cause of his being arrested and placed on suspension.

Mr Clifford said that during a meeting in Supt Taylor’s house in August/September 2016, he was told by the superintendent the real reason for the criminal investigation he was the subject of, was to seize mobile phones which had information concerning text messages on them which would show that Ms O’Sullivan had been aware of a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

In his protected disclosure of September 30th, 2016, Supt Taylor claimed that he was ordered by the then commissioner Martin Callinan in 2013 to conduct a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe, and that this was known to the then deputy commissioner, Ms O’Sullivan. Both former commissioners have denied the claim.

Mr Clifford told Patrick Marrinan SC for the tribunal that when he met Supt Taylor the suspended officer was in “reduced circumstances” financially and emotionally or certainly portrayed himself as such.

He said that the “central character” in how this had come about, as explained to him by Supt Taylor, was Ms O’Sullivan.

Supt Taylor was investigated for the alleged improper leaking of material to the media in the wake of his bring transferred from the press office. No charges were brought and he was later returned to duty.

Mr Clifford said he could not be certain that he was told during his first meeting with Supt Taylor that the alleged smear campaign involved text messages to journalists, but he was told during a second meeting, when he checked some facts before writing a report about Supt Taylor’s protected disclosure, that the alleged campaign involved texts.

Mr Clifford said he was told during his first meeting with Supt Taylor that the purpose of the criminal inquiry that led to Supt Taylor’s suspension was so that phones he possessed could be seized as they constituted a “smoking gun” that showed Ms O’Sullivan had been aware of the alleged smear campaign.

The journalist said the superintendent’s “whole thesis” was that the phones had to be seized as they contained evidence that would show Ms O’Sullivan’s knowledge of the alleged campaign.

The tribunal has heard that the superintendent’s phones were seized during the investigation but that they were phones issued to him after the period during which the alleged smear campaign occurred.

The seizure of the phones was to assist the criminal inquiry into whether Supt Taylor had been making unauthorised disclosures of confidential Garda information to journalists, in the period after he left the press office.

Supt Taylor exercised his right to silence during the inquiry and the Director of Public Prosecutions directed no charges should be brought. In his evidence to the tribunal Supt Taylor said he had in fact made most of the suspected unauthorised disclosures.

Mr Clifford said he was certain that text messages were central to the scenario outlined to him by Supt Taylor. “His whole thesis was that Nóirín O’Sullivan wanted to get her hands on the phones, that they were the smoking gun.” He said “smoking gun” was his - Mr Clifford’s - phrase.

The tribunal heard that Mr Clifford sent Supt Taylor a draft chapter from his book, A Force For Justice, the Maurice McCabe Story, in which it was stated that hundreds and possibly thousands of texts formed part of the smear campaign and that Supt Taylor had not pointed out that the claim was incorrect.

The tribunal has heard from Sgt McCabe that he, Sgt McCabe, was told by Supt Taylor that the alleged smear campaign may have involved thousands of text messages. Sgt McCabe spoke with Supt Taylor after Clifford had met with the former head of the Garda Press Office. Clifford had told Sgt McCabe what he had been told by the superintendent. Supt Taylor has contested Sgt McCabe’s evidence.

Responding to Michael O’Higgins SC, for Supt Taylor, Mr Clifford said he did not recall Supt Taylor saying during their first meeting that he, Supt Taylor, only briefed journalists verbally as part of the alleged campaign.

Mr Clifford said he could not say definitely that he was told by Supt Taylor that texts were sent to journalists, but that a “lot of emphasis” was put on texts by Supt Taylor during their meeting. He said his recollection may not be perfect but he could say with certainty that the issue of texts was linked by Supt Taylor to the seizing of his phones.

Clifford said that at a later occasion, Supt Taylor had confirmed to him that text messages had formed part of the smear campaign. This was before Clifford wrote a report for the Irish Examiner disclosing that the claim had been made in a protected disclosure that Sgt McCabe had been the subject of a smear campaign.

The tribunal has heard that disclosures were made by Supt Taylor and Sgt McCabe, with Sgt McCabe’s disclosure being based on what he said he had been told by Supt Taylor.

Mr Clifford said he had never received a negative briefing from any Garda source about Sgt McCabe.

In the wake of Mr Clifford’s news report in October 2016 about the two disclosures, there was a huge political and media controversy. The reports did not disclose the identity of the two officers.

A few days after the report politician Mick Wallace, an Independents4Change TD, who was among those who had spoken with Sgt McCabe and Supt Taylor prior to the disclosures being made, predicted that Ms O’Sullivan would lose her job by the end of the year.

Conor Dignam SC, for Garda HQ and the former commissioners, asked Mr Clifford if some of his information about what was in the protected disclosures came from Sgt McCabe. Mr Clifford said he did not feel he was in a position to identify anyone.

Responding to the chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Mr Clifford said that in his view if Supt Taylor’s had not “encountered his problems, I don’t think any of us would be here.”

The tribunal continues.