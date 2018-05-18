Charleton tribunal: Callinan says key allegation prompted by grudge

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has said the key allegation being investigated by the Charleton tribunal arises from a superintendent’s “grudge” against his successor, and also former former Garda Commissioner, Noirin O’Sullivan.

Mr Callinan is giving evidence on Friday for the first time to the tribunal which is investigating a claim that he ordered a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The claim was made in 2016 by the former head of the Garda Press Office, Supt Dave Taylor, who was moved from the Press Office in 2014 after Mr Callinan’s resignation as Garda commissioner and his replacement by Ms O’Sullivan.

Supt Taylor was on suspension at the time he made the claim in a protected disclosure, as he was the subject of a criminal inquiry.

In the protected disclosure Supt Taylor said he was directed by Mr Callinan to conduct a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe and said this was known to the then deputy commissioner, Ms O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan has told the tribunal this claim is incorrect.

Mr Callinan, responding to Patrick Marrinan SC, for the tribunal, said there was no truth to the allegation, which he said was “striking” in being devoid of detail.

‘No justification’

He said he had been shocked when he first heard of the claim “because there was no justification for it in any way, shape or form. What has emerged from Supt Taylor is beyond my comprehension.”

Asked for his opinion as to why the claim was made, he said that it was his belief it was because of a “grudge” Supt Taylor bore against Ms O’Sullivan.

Because of this grudge, Supt Taylor “embarked on this story”, Mr Callinan claimed.

He believed this because the superintendent “said to me when he called to my home.. that he had a huge grievance about being shifted from the Press Office to the traffic department which he saw as a sideways move.”

“He had a perception that people would say it was a sideways move and he wasn’t good at what he was doing. This is what he told me.”

Mr Callinan said he was told by Supt Taylor the move to the traffic unit would be detrimental to his career. “He was extremely disappointed and angry.”

The tribunal has heard that Supt Taylor was suspended during an investigation into the unauthorised disclosure of information to journalists, after he left the press office.

Unauthorised disclosures

No charges were brought, though Supt Taylor has told the tribunal he had in fact made the unauthorised disclosures, as suspected by the investigating team.

He exercised his right to silence when questioned.

During his time on suspension he was docked 25 per cent of his pay. He is now back at work and last year applied, unsuccessfully, for promotion.

Mr Callinan said after Supt Taylor’s arrest and suspension, “he told me that he believed commissioner O’Sullivan was the person who was responsible for having him arrested and that he would bring her down.”

Mr Callinan said he believed that “in order for this story to work, he [SUPT TAYLOR]had to involve me in the process. That is my belief. Because there is no other explanation that he would say what he is saying and that he would come into this tribunal and give the type of evidence that he gave.”

Supt Taylor gave evidence from Monday to Thursday of this week. He named eleven journalists to whom he said he gave negative briefings as a result of the order he had received from Mr Callinan.

As yet no-one has independently verified Supt Taylor’s claim that he conducted a smear campaign.

Supt Taylor said he could not recall how any of the journalists reacted when he gave them the negative briefings, or the circumstances in which any of particular alleged briefing occurred.

Mr Callinan is continuing his evidence, which is expected to last for a number of days.

More to follow.