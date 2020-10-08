Change to Garda checkpoints will provide HGV-only lanes

Changes to two Garda checkpoints part of Operation Fanacht were introduced on Thursday morning. In a statement, gardaí said there have been alterations to checkpoints on the N7 (Junction 6) and M2 (Junction 2).

A new traffic layout has been introduced at these checkpoints which provides a dedicated heavy goods vehicle (HGV) only lane to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution. Signage will be in place prior to reaching the checkpoints and the right hand lane (lane 3) will be available for HGVs only.

“We would ask all motorists to follow the signage and that HGV drivers reduce their speed as they approach the Garda checkpoints as they still may be required to stop,” a Garda spokesman said.

More than 130 static checkpoints were erected on motorways and other arterial routes around the country on Wednesday morning to ensure people were not travelling outside their home county unless absolutely necessary, under the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Garda officers believe the congestion on Wednesday, leading to additional 45 minute delays in some parts of the country, would dissuade many of those who decided to travel on Wednesday from doing so again on Thursday or in coming weeks during the period of Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.