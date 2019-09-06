Celebrity and male model faces €1.1 million money laundering charges

An Irish male model and TV presenter was set to appear before the courts in Dublin on Friday morning to face money laundering charges relating to €1.1 million in cash.

The man, who is in his 30s, has been under investigation by the Garda for the past four years and was due before the courts in Dublin on Friday morning to face charges.

In September, 2015, Revenue officials acting on intelligence stopped a man as he was travelling out of Dublin Airport on a Brussels-bound flight.

When the man’s luggage was searched it was found to contain more than €500,000 in cash which the man was not able to explain.

A Garda inquiry has been continuing since then and the sum of money under investigation has grown as the probe has unfolded.

The Garda issued a brief statement on the case on Friday morning, confirming a man had been arrested earlier in the day ahead of a planned court appearance.

“An Garda Síochána commenced an investigation led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, ” the Garda said of the probe that commenced after the cash was seized four years ago at the airport.

“In follow up searches and investigations the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that a man, 36 years, be charged with four counts of Money Laundering for sums totalling €1.1 million.”