Cash, stun gun seized in Limerick match fixing inquiry

Gardaí have discovered evidence of betting, cash and a stun gun as part of an investigation into League of Ireland match fixing.

Gardaí said a number of searches on properties in Limerick City uncovered mobile phones and electronic devices and €20,000 in cash on Thursday morning.

The operation was carried out by members of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), and detectives from the Limerick Division.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

The searches follow the launch of two investigations into unusual betting patterns on matches involving Limerick FC last September.

In the previous instance, mobile phones held by Limerick FC players were seized during a garda search as part of an investigation into suspected match-fixing in a game the club played against Shelbourne.

That operation was carried out by the Garda’s National Economic Crime Unit alongside local officers.

Separately the FAI confirmed it was investigating unusual betting on a Limerick FAI Cup match against Sligo Rovers.

Both investigations began following tip-offs from football’s European governing body Uefa.