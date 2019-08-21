Cash recovered and three men arrested in ATM theft inquiry

Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan last week say they have found a significant quantity of cash and arrested three more people.

A digger was last Wednesday stolen from a local building site in the early hours and driven to the front of the Riverfront Hotel on Virginia’s main street.

Plain clothes and uniformed gardaí, including officers from the Emergency Response and National Surveillance Units, were lying in wait having received a tip off about a planned robbery in the area.

Armed officers moved in just as the men were about to use the digger to rip an ATM from the wall of the hotel, arresting one man. Another was found the next day hiding in the toilets of the hotel.

Another man was arrested during searches of the gang’s suspected base in Moynalty, Co. Meath where gardaí found €300,000 in cash which is suspected as being the proceeds of previous ATM thefts. A fourth suspect, who escaped capture on the night of the attempted theft, had been at large despite a massive manhunt supported by the garda helicopter and local and national units.

A Garda spokesman said further searches were carried out in Co Meath on Tuesday evening by units investigating the gang’s activities.

“A further significant quantity of cash (amount to be confirmed) has been recovered,” the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

Two men in their 30s, one with an address in Northern Ireland, were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and taken to Kells Garda station. Another man (28) was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and is being held at Navan Garda station.