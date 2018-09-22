Cash haul seized by gardaí in Wexford stop-and-search action

Gardaí have seized a substantial amount of cash after stopping two motorists in Wexford town today.

As part of their inquiries targeting organised crime, investigating officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road at 10.45am. In the course of this stop-and-search operation the cash was uncovered. And while the sum is yet to be determined, it has been described as sizable.

Three men, aged 47, 38 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and are being held at Wexford Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

Following the seizure, further searches were carried out in Dublin. This resulted in what gardaí referred to as “a very significant sum of cash” being confiscated.

Following the Wexford and Dublin operations, head of Special Crime Operations Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said “depriving organised crime groups of the proceeds of their criminal activity is a particular priority” for the force.

Mr Driscoll confirmed that the Garda’s drugs and organised crime bureau had conducted searches in Dublin and Wexford, which had resulted in the arrest of “three suspects and the seizure of a very significant quantity of cash”.