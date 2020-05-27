Cash haul of €700,000 linked to veteran trafficker Mitchell

Gardaí believe a consignment of €700,000 in cash seized in a major gangland operation on Tuesday is owned by the veteran Irish drugs trafficker George Mitchell, also known as “The Penguin”.

Mitchell’s drug-dealing and robbery had helped him amass a considerable fortune by 1996 when he chose to exile himself from Ireland after the John Gilligan drugs gang murdered the journalist Veronica Guerin.

He was based for many years in Amsterdam, from where he continued to supply drugs into the Irish market and other countries, and where his son-in-law Derek Dunne was murdered in 2000.

On Tuesday at about 6pm, officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle on Collins Avenue, Dublin 9, and seized about €400,000 in cash.

Consignments of cash totalling €700,000 were seized by gardaí. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Two suspects, aged 53 and 29 years, were arrested and take for questioning to Raheny and Clontarf Garda stations. One of the men, a north Dublin resident, is very close to Mitchell, and is suspected as working as Mitchell’s bagman in Ireland by handling the money generated through drug sales in the Republic.

Follow-up searches were carried out at several premises in Dublin and Meath where a further consignment of cash, of €300,000, was made, bringing to €700,000 the total amount of cash seized.

A quantity of drugs including cocaine and MDMA, valued at about €30,000, was also seized. A 22-year-old man was arrested in relation to the drugs seizure and taken to Ballymun Garda station, north Dublin, for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner John O Driscoll said the operation was an example of the policing that was continuing to disrupt drugs gangs despite the policing operation underway to enforcement Covid-19 measures.

“An Garda Síochána’s activities undertaken through Special Crime Operations (SCO) with an aim of dismantling particular organised crime organisations continues,” he said.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau of cash, believed to be associated with organised crime, to an estimated value of €700,000, bringing to over €2 million the amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is an important achievement designed to impact significantly on particular organised crime groups.”