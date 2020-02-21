Cash, car, laptops and documents seized in Louth CAB search

A Mercedes Benz, thousands in cash, laptops, phones and documents have been sized during a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) search in Co Louth.

On Friday morning the bureau, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and an expert property valuation professional carried out the search at a residence in Co Louth.

During the course of the search about €5,000 in cash; a white AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe with a 171 registration; various electronic devices including laptops and mobile phones; and assorted documents and banking records were seized. CAB also secured a court restraining order in respect of about €30,000 in a financial institution.

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána says this ongoing CAB investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan organised crime group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

Friday’s search operation is a significant development in the identification of assets, including property, linked to the organised crime group and acquired with the proceeds of crime. In particular, the Garda says, the investigation is focused on the purchase and extensive re-development of the residential property that is being searched on Friday.