Cash, car and cigarettes seized by Revenue officers in Cork

Three people have been questioned after Revenue officers in Cork city seized cash, cigarettes and a car.

In an intelligence-led operation officers seized a total of €15,015 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.

A 2011 Skoda Octavia car and 8,200 unstamped cigarettes were also seized.

Revenue said the cigarettes represent an estimated loss of to the exchequer of €3,900.

Detector dogs Harvey and Marley were both deployed in the operation, during which the cash and cigarettes were found concealed in furniture and elsewhere at a number of premises on the north side of Cork.

Revenue officers questioned an Irish man in his 60s, a Moroccan man in his 30s and a Ukrainian woman in her 50s.

Files are being prepared with a view to prosecution.