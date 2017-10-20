Cash, car and cigarettes seized by Revenue officers in Cork
Two men and a woman questioned following seizure
Three people have been questioned after Revenue officers in Cork city seized cash, cigarettes and a car.
In an intelligence-led operation officers seized a total of €15,015 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.
A 2011 Skoda Octavia car and 8,200 unstamped cigarettes were also seized.
Revenue said the cigarettes represent an estimated loss of to the exchequer of €3,900.
Detector dogs Harvey and Marley were both deployed in the operation, during which the cash and cigarettes were found concealed in furniture and elsewhere at a number of premises on the north side of Cork.
Revenue officers questioned an Irish man in his 60s, a Moroccan man in his 30s and a Ukrainian woman in her 50s.
Files are being prepared with a view to prosecution.