Cars set alight outside PSNI officer’s Larne home in ‘reckless’ attack

A “reckless” arson attack at the home of a serving Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer in Co Antrim has been condemned.

Three cars were set alight at the property at around 1.45am on Thursday.

The fire also caused scorch damage to the house which the officer, his wife and daughter were asleep in at the time. The three were not injured but the episode was described as a “terrifying ordeal” for the family.

The PSNI said it was “keeping an open mind” in terms of the motivation for the incident. Det Chief Insp Dunny McCubbin said it was a “completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences”.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the officer and his family,” he said.

“There are no words to describe those who would set fire to vehicles in the dark of night outside a family home when the occupants were asleep inside.”

Stark contrast

Det Chief Insp Dunny McCubbin said the actions of those responsible stand in “stark contrast” to those of the officer targeted, who “everyday serves our community with dignity, respect and courtesy”.

“Detectives have now initiated a full investigation, which I can assure the community will be thorough and robust,” he added.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information about the matter to contact the force.

“Were you in the Glenarm Road area late last night or early this morning? Did you see anyone or anything you felt was suspicious? Do you have any information about this incident? No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please get in touch,” Det Chief Insp McCubblin said.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said the incident was “a vile act of attempted intimidation”.

“Faceless bullies need to be apprehended, and I would echo the appeal made by the PSNI to the people of Larne to help track down those responsible for the attack,” said federation chair Mark Lindsay.

“Police officers are as much a part of the community they serve and it is time the community rallied round to end this type of terror.” - PA