Cannabis worth €600,000 and €130,000 in cash seized by gardaí

Gardaí arrested six people and seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €600,000 and €130,000 in cash after a number of searches in Dublin and Wicklow on Thursday.

The searches were part of an investigation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

Gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Rathnew, Co Wicklow at about 3pm on Thursday where a quantity of cannabis was discovered in a briefcase and a 42-year-old man was detained at the scene.

Another vehicle that was later stopped and searched on the Walkinstown Road in Co Dublin was found to contain €85,000 in cash. A 46-year-old man was arrested and brought to Pearse Street garda station. Both men were detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996.

A final search at a residence in Dublin yielded another €45,000 in cash and an additional smaller amount of cannabis. The occupants, one woman and three men, were arrested and brough to Pearse Street and Kevin Street garda stations.

Invesitigations remain ongoing.