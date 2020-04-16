Cannabis worth €38,000 seized in Dublin house

Cannabis worth €38,000 was found in a microwave during a search of a house in north Dublin on Wednesday.

A man (29) was arrested at the property in Kilbarrack but later released without charge.

During the search by gardaí and Revenue customs officials, a package with approximately 1.9kg of herbal cannabis was found in a microwave and seized by customs officers.

The man arrested at the scene was taken to Clontarf Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

He was later released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Clontarf Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service as part of investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the area.

Revenue said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact its confidential phone line on 1800 295 295.