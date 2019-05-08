Cannabis worth €2.5m and two grenades seized by gardaí in Co Meath

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.5million has been seized along with two hand grenades following a Garda operation in Co Meath.

Gardaí from Ashbourne and the Ballymun Garda Drugs Unit made the seizure after carrying out an intelligence led search at a property in Gormanston on Wednesday.

When the grenades were discovered, the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene and made the devices safe.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations were continuing.