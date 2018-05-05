Cannabis worth €110,000 spotted by firefighters tackling blaze

A man has been arrested after Dublin Fire Brigade discovered a cannabis grow house after being called to a blaze in the north of the capital. Firefighters alerted the Garda after being called to the house fire, at Brian Road in Marino, shortly after 7am today. After gardaí from Clontarf drug unit found a “sophisticated cannabis grow house” they seized 137 plants, worth an estimated €110,000, and arrested a man in his 20s who is originally from Lithuania.