Cannabis worth €1 million seized in Co Kildare

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €1 million in Co Kildare as part of an organised crime investigation.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted and stopped two vehicles in Kildare at about 6.30am on Tuesday morning. A search revealed 10 kilograms of cannabis worth roughly €200,000.

A follow-up search was carried out on a Kildare premises later that morning “where a sophisticated Cannabis cultivation operation was located”, the Garda said in a statement.

Over 1,000 mature cannabis plants, worth an estimated €800,000 were seized.

Four men aged between 20 and 50 and one teenager have been arrested and are being detained at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was part of an investigation into “targeting serious organised criminal activity,” the Garda said.