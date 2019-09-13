Cannabis plants worth €90,000 seized in Limerick

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of €90,000 following the discovery of a grow house in Limerick.

The seizure took place following a planned search operation led by gardaí based in Bruff at a property in the Cappamore area of Co Limerick.

A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems, gardaí said in a statement on Friday night.

No arrests were made but investigators are following a definite line of inquiry. The investigation is ongoing.