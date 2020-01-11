Cannabis plants worth €400,000 seized in Co Donegal

Cannabis plants worth an estimated €400,000 have been seized following a Garda operation in Co Donegal.

The plants were discovered during a search at a premises in Drumrooske, which began at about 9.45am on Friday.

Gardaí discovered a grow house during a search operation in Co Donegal on Friday morning. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

During the search a grow house was located and between 450 and 500 cannabis plants – pending analysis – were discovered. The plants were at varying stages of growth, according to gardaí.

Gardaí say the search was carried out under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act as part of an ongoing operation in the Donegal Town area.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.