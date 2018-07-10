Cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’ seized in Portlaoise

Two kilos of cannabis infused “jelly sweets” were seized by Revenue officers on Monday night.

The illegal drugs, along with 50 grams of herbal cannabis, were discovered in a parcel declared as “beauty products” at Portlaoise Mail Centre. The parcel which was discovered with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Stella originated in the US and was destined for Dublin city.

The Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content within the jellies is currently being forensically analysed. The estimated value of the detection is €11,000.

In a separate seizure, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 600 grams of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €12,000. The illegal drugs originated in Spain. They were concealed in tins declared as “coffee products”. Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.