Can Deirdre Jacob’s killer be brought to justice?
The case has been reclassified as murder amid new information, but gardaí face obstacles
Deirdre Jacob’s parents, Michael and Bernadette, at Naas Garda station, Co Kildare, during an appeal to the public marking the 20th anniversary of Deirdre’s disappearance. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Some time ago a man came forward and told gardaí the criminal now regarded as the chief suspect for the 1998 murder of Deirdre Jacob had made a drunken confession to him. That confession, the witness said, suggested the suspect snatched the 18-year-old student teacher from the roadside in a sexually motivated attack.
According to the account, the suspect had a map on the passenger seat of his vehicle as he drove along a road close to Deirdre’s home in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on July 28th, 1998.