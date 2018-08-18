Some time ago a man came forward and told gardaí the criminal now regarded as the chief suspect for the 1998 murder of Deirdre Jacob had made a drunken confession to him. That confession, the witness said, suggested the suspect snatched the 18-year-old student teacher from the roadside in a sexually motivated attack.

According to the account, the suspect had a map on the passenger seat of his vehicle as he drove along a road close to Deirdre’s home in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on July 28th, 1998.