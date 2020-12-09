Calls for help over domestic violence increase by 17%, Garda says

There has been a 17 per cent increase in calls for assistance from people in domestic violence situations, An Garda Síochána has said.

The force reported the year on year increase as it said a total of 217 prosecutions have commenced since April 1st under Operation Faoiseamh for breaches of orders issued under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

The operation was established in response to violence in the home while movements were restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Garda said that since October 28th last, 110 prosecutions related to investigations carried out under the operation had commenced for breaches of domestic violence orders.

20,699 contacts or attempts at contacting victims of domestic abuse were recorded in respect of incidents reported between January 1st and October 12th.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that Operation Faoiseamh will continue over the Christmas period and while restrictions on movement are in place. The Garda National Protective Service Bureau (GNPSB) is overseeing the initiative.

Det Chief Supt Declan Daly from the bureau said gardaí are mindful of the “fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions”.

“We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of domestic abuse, and to all vulnerable victims. An Garda Síochána will continue to ensure your safety and I encourage anyone who feels threatened or is in fear to contact us and we will respond quickly and vigorously,” he said

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect.”