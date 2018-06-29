Callinan made negative comments about McCabe to five witnesses, tribunal hears

The fact that five witnesses have separately said that former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan made negative comments to them about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe should not be seen as corroborating evidence for each disputed conversation, the Charleton tribunal has been told.

Mr Callinan has disputed the versions of separate conversations he had in December 2103 and January 2014 with a number of individuals who have given evidence to the tribunal.

These are the former chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC), John McGuinness of Fianna Fáil; the Comptroller and Auditor General Séamus McCarthy; Fine Gael TD John Deasy; broadcaster Philip Boucher Hayes and solicitor Gerard Kean.

The conversations all took place at a time when the issue of penalty points was a public controversy due to claims made by Sgt McCabe, whom the PAC was considering calling as a witness. Confidential information from the Garda Pulse computer system had come into the public domain during the controversy.

In two instances, according to Mr McGuinness and Mr McCarthy, it has been claimed that Mr Callinan referred to Sgt McCabe being linked to sexual offences. Mr McGuinness said he was told by Mr Callinan that Sgt McCabe was a “kiddie fiddler”.

Mr Boucher Hayes has said that during a conversation in RTÉ in December 2013, Mr Callinan said he could tell him things about Sgt McCabe, “horrific things, the worst kind of things”.

Mr Deasy said that during a brief conversation in a busy coffee area in Leinster House on January 23rd, 2014, Mr Callinan told him Sgt McCabe was not to be trusted, a point that was also made to Mr McCarthy, Mr Boucher Hayes and Mr McGuinness, according to their testimony.

The conversations with Mr McGuinness, Mr Deasy and Mr McCarthy all occurred on the day Mr Callinan appeared before the PAC to discuss the penalty points issue.

‘Disgusting’

During his appearance he described the actions of whistleblowers Sgt McCabe and former Garda John Wilson as “disgusting”. At the time penalty points material from the Pulse system was being given to politicians and ending up in the public domain.

Mr Callinan also met with Mr McGuinness the next day in a car park in Newlands Cross, Dublin, where Mr Callinan argued that Sgt McCabe should not be called before the PAC. In the event Sgt McCabe appeared before the committee, in private, the following week.

Mr Kean spoke with Mr Callinan the following weekend, prior to an appearance on the Marian Finucane Show on RTÉ radio. During the conversation, Mr Kean said, he was told Sgt McCabe had not co-operated with a Garda inquiry into the penalty points issue.

Shane Murphy SC, for Mr Callinan and Garda HQ, said that elements of the testimony given by Mr McGuinness were “implausible” and that his evidence was “unreliable”.

He said that it was Mr Callinan’s view that Mr McCarthy testimony arose from a “misunderstanding” of what had been said between them.

Mr Murphy said the evidence of the other three men did not include claims that Mr Callinan sought to discredit Sgt McCabe by way of references to an allegation of child sex abuse, which is the matter being investigated by the tribunal.

He said the conversations should not be seen as corroborating each other as they differed in content. The tribunal should take into account the potential effect on memory of the “intense public controversy” there had been about Sgt McCabe in the period between the conversations and the giving of testimony.

Memories and recollections, he said, could be affected by the “tsunami of controversy” about Sgt McCabe that had occurred since the conversations.

By the time the witnesses had come forward, “matters had become embedded in a public narrative”.

The tribunal is investigating a claim that a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe was ordered by Mr Callinan in 2013 and that this was known to the then deputy Garda commissioner, Noirin O’Sullivan. The claim is based on a protected disclosure made by the then head of the Garda Press Office, Supt Dave Taylor.

The tribunal is hearing closing submissions from lawyers representing interested parties and the tribunal may finish today after a submission from Sgt McCabe’s legal team. Mr Murphy referred in his submission to the “established absence of Supt Taylor’s credibility generally”.

Referring to a submission made on Thursday by Supt Taylor’s counsel, Michael O’Higgins SC, Mr Murphy said that “as of yesterday no case is being made” against Ms O’Sullivan in relation to the smear campaign allegation and “a rather vestigial case” is being made against Mr Callinan.