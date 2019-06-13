Call for witnesses after cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath on Thursday morning.

Three men travelling in a gold coloured Renault Scenic car stole a cash box from a security man outside a financial institution in Kinnegad at 10.20am on Thursday.

The vehicle was later found burnt out a short distance away on the Ballinabrackey Road area of Kinnegad. It is believed another car was waiting to take the men away from the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the Kinnegad town area, or around Ballinabrackey Road, between 9am-11am on Thursday to get in touch. They have also made an appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage who was in the Kinnegad area at the time of the raid to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda Station.