Cab seizes SUV, designer watches and cash from Dublin drug dealer

A team of gardaí, led by the Criminal Assets Bureau, has carried out a series of raids targeting a Dublin drug dealer.

An Audi SUV, five expensive watches, at least 10 mobile phones, cash and financial documentation has been seized.

A bank account containing about €10,000 has also been frozen under legislation targeting money laundering.

A Rolex watch which was seized in the raid

Searches were carried out at a number of premises in Dublin’s north inner city as well as Dublin 10 and Dublin 22. Searches were also conducted in Wexford.

As well as being led by Cab, the operation also involved gardaí from Dublin’s north central division and Revenue officers.

Personnel from Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection were also part of the day of action, aiming at detecting any abuses of the social welfare system.

Among the watches seized were three Rolexes and a Breitling. The vehicle seized is a 142 Audi Q5 and the amount of cash seized was €2,000, though that estimate was provisional.

No arrests were made and the operation was ongoing on Thursday afternoon with further updates expected.