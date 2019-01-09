Cab seize Viagra in raids targeting leading former IRA man

A well-known former member of the Provisional IRA has been targeted in a series of raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The suspect has been one of the most influential players in the cross-Border illegal cigarette market for two decades.

A quantity of erectile dysfunction drug Viagra was seized as well as tobacco, with the suspect’s criminal gang believed to deal in both on the black market.

The searches carried out on Wednesday in Monaghan and Cavan were undertaken as part of an inquiry into a property portfolio in Ireland the UK which gardaí believe was bought with the proceeds of crime.

And much of that criminal activity that the Cab believes generated the funds to buy the assets revolves around smuggling cigarettes and other contraband into the Republic and across the Border.

Gardaí believe the former IRA member has continued for private gain the criminal activities that the terrorist group used to fund their terror campaigns for decades.

While property-related documentation was the main focus of the Cab’s raids, officers from the bureau also found evidence of cross-Border smuggling during the raids on Wednesday.

While carrying out searches at eight properties in Monaghan and Cavan, the Cab’s officers were backed up by members of the armed Emergency Response Unit.

A total of six residential addresses were searched and the offices of professionals who were engaged for property transactions.

Documents and electronic devices, both containing information about property deals, was seized by the Cab. These will now be examined over a period of time as the bureau’s officers try to find evidence of money laundering and properties bought with the proceeds of crime.

Also seized was around €10,000 in case in euro and sterling denominations.

Mobile phones have also been seized along with tobacco, alcohol and Viagra. The seizures of these goods is regarded as evidence of a significant cross-Border smuggling operation.

Cigarettes, for example, are smuggled into the State illegally without being declared for the purposes of paying taxes and duties.

They can be purchased in bulk abroad for less than €1 per pack of 20 cigarettes. With a retail price of more than €10 in Irish stores, the smuggled packs of cigarettes are sold at about half that sum on the black market, but still achieving significant profits.

“This operation centres on an organised crime gang operating in the border region with Northern Ireland,” noted a Garda statement of Wednesday’s operation.

“They are heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.”

The main target of the operation is from the North and is from a well-known IRA family, several of whom were shot dead during the Troubles by the British security services.

Now a middle-aged man he has already served a prison sentence related to cigarette smuggling after the Troubles had ended. He also served a lengthy jail term for his role in an IRA bombing attack on loyalist targets.

Regarded as a dissident Republican who did not commit to the peace process, gardaí believe he was a prominent member of the Real IRA.

While many of his peers in the Provisional IRA were killed during the Troubles, two men particularly close to him died at the hands of the RUC and SAS during alleged shoot-to-kill incidents during the 1980s and into the 1990s.

During his many years of involvement in cross-Border smuggling, the suspect has always located himself and his illegal fuel and cigarettes very close to the Border.

That has frustrated the inquiries into the for-profit smuggling in which he has been engaged as he lives just over the Border in the North, but runs his smuggling business from yards just into the Republic.

As well as being heavily involved in smuggling duty-free and counterfeit cigarettes from eastern Europe and Asia and trading in Viagra and alcohol, he has also been heavily involved in the illicit fuel sector.

This involves laundering the marker out of agricultural diesel for sale to unsuspecting motorists as regular fuel.

The suspect was not arrested when the Garda searched the residential premises in Monaghan and spends most of his time in south Armagh.

However, Garda sources said the Cab inquiry aimed to confiscate his wealth, adding his arrest today was not being sought. Assets recovery officers in the UK are working closely with the bureau to find the man’s assets in Ireland and Britain, with a lengthy investigation anticipated.