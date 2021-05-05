Cab officers seize cash and cars in raids on Dublin, Kildare gangs

Detectives from the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) have carried out separate raids against members of organised crime gangs based in counties Dublin and Kildare.

The operations come as more conventional police work, including tackling organised crime, is resuming after An Garda Síochána’s pandemic policing operation, allowing for large teams of garda and combined teams from several specialist units to conduct raids.

While operations against organised crime have continued since the pandemic began almost 14 months ago, some of those operations were curtailed or scaled back.

On Wednesday when the Cab targeted gang members in Dublin and Kildare, they were supported by eastern region detective units, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, Eastern Region Armed Support Unit and customs dog unit.

In the Dublin operation gardaí seized €6,300 and £3,385 (€3,921) in cash and a 191 Mercedes car. Some €110,000 in bank accounts was also frozen and documents taken for analysis related to the purchase of properties.

Seized Mercedes (191).

In the Kildare operation a 211 Skoda Kodiaq was seized, along with documents related to the purchase of properties.

The suspects targeted on Wednesday have been under investigation for some time by Cab, with the searches being the latest phase of those inquiries. The assets were seized on suspicion they represent the proceeds of crime, while the documents found by Cab were set to be analysed to determine if the suspects have bought properties with the proceeds of crime.

Seized Skoda Kodiaq (211).

Both gangs targeted were described by the Garda as being “actively involved in drug trafficking nationally” and that the evidence gathered during the searches would “assist with the progression of ongoing proceeds of crime investigations”.