Bus driver stopped allegedly nine times over legal alcohol limit

Vehicle was stopped by gardaí at about 7pm on the M7 near Newbridge, Co Kildare

A bus driver has been arrested after he was reported found to be nine times over the legal alcohol limit.

A bus driver has been arrested after he was found to be allegedly nine times over the legal alcohol limit when stopped by gardaí on a motorway.

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver, a man in his 60s, after he was observed driving erratically at about 7pm near Newbridge on Tuesday.

The bus was a single-decker and was described by gardaí as “mid-sized”.

There were no passengers on board at the time.

The man was arrested and detained at Naas Garda station.

He will appear before Naas District Court on October 17th.