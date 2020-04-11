Burglary suspect found hiding in attic after gardaí spotted him on roof

A man has been arrested in Limerick after gardaí responding to a burglary report spotted him on the roof of a house and eventually found him hiding in an attic.

The man, aged in his 30s, was later charged in relation to eight burglary and theft incidents in Co Limerick after he was found hiding in an attic.

Gardaí were called to a possible burglary in progress at a house on Quinlan Street at 5.30am on Friday.

They spotted a man on a roof at the rear of the house. He managed to evade gardaí for a period by jumping over a number of back garden walls.

The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out by gardaí with assistance from the local fire brigade.

Door to door enquiries were carried out and a short time later the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A search warrant was executed by gardaí at a house in Limerick later on Friday and electronic goods that were believed to have been stolen during the course of burglaries were recovered.

The man has since been charged in relation to five burglaries that occurred over the past week and three thefts from shops. He was due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Saturday.