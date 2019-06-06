British soldier loses legal bid over Troubles shooting trial

Dennis Hutchings (78), a former British soldier facing prosecution over a shooting during the Troubles, has lost a Supreme Court bid to have his trial heard by a jury.

Mr Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, is charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man with learning difficulties in Co Armagh.

John Pat Cunningham was killed in disputed circumstances in June 1974. The 27-year-old was shot in the back as he ran away from a British army patrol.

His family contend that he ran across a field because he feared men in uniform. More than 40 years on, a case was brought against Mr Hutchings after Northern Ireland’s attorney general asked prosecutors to review the case.

Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, is due to stand trial in Belfast charged with attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He denies the charges.

A panel of five Supreme Court justices in London has rejected Mr Hutchings’ challenge to a decision by prosecutors that his trial will be heard by a judge alone, rather than by a jury.

The Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland can direct a defendant be tried by a judge alone, in what was formerly known as a Diplock court, where a charged offence was “committed to any extent ... as a result of, in connection with or in response to religious or political hostility”.

Prosecutors concluded that, in Mr Hutchings’ case, there was “a risk that the administration of justice might be impaired if the trial were to be conducted with a jury”. – PA