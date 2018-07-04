British soldier guilty of killing Irish colleague during training

A British army officer has been convicted over the killing of a soldier from Co Cork who was fatally shot during a training exercise, the Ministry of Defence said.

Captain Jonathan Price (32), was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence following a seven-week court martial at Bulford, Wiltshire.

Ranger Michael Maguire, from Bantry, was one of several soldiers who came under machine gun fire during an exercise at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire in May 2012 for members of the 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment.

He died after being struck in the forehead by a stray bullet from a machine gun.

Two other officers, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Bell (45), and Warrant Officer Stuart Pankhurst (40), were convicted of negligently performing a duty.

The defendants were accused of having “a total disregard for the safety” of their men when they organised a live ammunition training exercise ahead of deployment to Kenya, the court martial heard.

They are expected to be sentenced on July 24th.