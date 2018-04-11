Brexit may create ‘crime corridors’ along Border, senior gardaí say

Senior gardaí are calling for an increase in the number of gardaí assigned to the Border in advance of Brexit.

The president of the Association of Garda Superintendents Noel Cunningham said it would be better to plan in advance rather than have a knee jerk reaction next year when Brexit creates new challenges.

He said with four times as many roads now open along the border compared to 20 years ago, policing was reduced and “crime corridors” have developed with criminals coming from Belfast and Dublin to commit “ordinary” crimes along the Border.

Supt Cunningham told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Brexit would create the need for a significant increase in gardaí along border counties as garda numbers during the Troubles were at least three times the current figure.

The opening of roads that had been closed during the Troubles meant it was easier for criminals to move back and forth across the border, effectively creating “criminal corridors,” he said.

Supt Cunningham said it was vital that early planning and resourcing took place to ensure the force is prepared for policing after Brexit.

“There are implications for intelligence gathering. There is a need for strategic planning, for pre planning. To look at the implications and see what material resources are needed,” he said.

“Will we need the same levels of staffing or will technology make a difference?”

Supt Cunningham said current pay rates were also an issue that would be discussed at their conference on Wednesday.

Due to an anomaly at present there is no incentive to officers seeking promotion, as in some cases garda inspectors are paid more than superintendents.

“It’s important that this pay anomaly is addressed,” he said.