Bray Boxing Club murder: When ‘the wrong person’ is shot
Bobby Messett was not the target. Another assassination ends in the death of an unintended victim
Bray Boxing Club murder: gardaí at Pete Taylor’s sports club, where Bobby Messett was shot. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Larry Dunne, the man most widely associated with introducing heroin to Ireland, was being led away to begin a lengthy jail sentence in 1983 when he turned to gardaí and said: “If you think we were bad, wait till you see what’s coming next.”