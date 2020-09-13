Boy hospitalised with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Dublin

A boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Tallaght, Co Dublin on Saturday evening.

A Garda spokeswoman said the “hit-and-run collision” happened on Fortunestown Lane about 8.30pm. The car failed to remain at the scene of the incident, the spokeswoman said.

The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward, particularly people who were in the area between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage, and who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information should contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.