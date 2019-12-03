‘Boy B’ lodges appeal against Ana Kriégel murder conviction
Teenager was sentenced last month to 15 years over death of schoolgirl
Boy B, one of two teenagers jailed for the murder of Ana Kriégel, has appealed his conviction.
Boy B was sentenced last month to 15 years for murder, with a review after eight years. Boy A, his co-accused, was convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years for murdering the 14-year-old. There has been no appeal by Boy A.
The courts service today confirmed that Boy B had made the appeal. Today was the last day of a 28-day period which follows sentencing in which a case can be appealed.