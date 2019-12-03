‘Boy B’ lodges appeal against Ana Kriégel murder conviction

Boy B, one of two teenagers jailed for the murder of Ana Kriégel, has appealed his conviction.

Boy B was sentenced last month to 15 years for murder, with a review after eight years. Boy A, his co-accused, was convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years for murdering the 14-year-old. There has been no appeal by Boy A.

The courts service today confirmed that Boy B had made the appeal. Today was the last day of a 28-day period which follows sentencing in which a case can be appealed.