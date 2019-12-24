Boy and two women stabbed during house burglary in Cork
One man in his 50s arrested after four people injured in Mayfield incident on Monday night
Gardaí say investigations are continuing. Photograph: Frank Miller
A boy and two women have suffered apparent stab wounds during a burglary in Cork city on Monday night.
The incident occurred at a house in the Glanmire Road area of Mayfield at about 11pm.
Two women in their 20s and 40s and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, according to gardaí. Another woman (18) received minor injuries.
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to the incident. He is being detained at Mayfield Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí say investigations are continuing.