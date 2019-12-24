Boy and two women stabbed during house burglary in Cork

A boy and two women have suffered apparent stab wounds during a burglary in Cork city on Monday night.

The incident occurred at a house in the Glanmire Road area of Mayfield at about 11pm.

Two women in their 20s and 40s and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, according to gardaí. Another woman (18) received minor injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to the incident. He is being detained at Mayfield Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.